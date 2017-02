18:25 Reported News Briefs Shvat 22, 5777 , 18/02/17 Shvat 22, 5777 , 18/02/17 Egypt: We killed senior ISIS operative in Sinai Egypt claimed responsibility for the death in Sinai of a senior ISIS official specializing in roadside bomb attacks and armed assaults against police and army officials.







