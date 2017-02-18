18:24
Reported

News Briefs

  Shvat 22, 5777 , 18/02/17

Meretz MK: Rivlin should reject David Friedman as ambassador

Meretz MK  Issawi Frej told Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to reject David Friedman as US ambassador over his "connections" to "illegal building" in Beit El.



Tags:Reuven Rivlin, Meretz, David Friedman


Related Stories
Last Briefs