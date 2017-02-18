Meretz MK Issawi Frej told Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to reject David Friedman as US ambassador over his "connections" to "illegal building" in Beit El.
Tags:Reuven Rivlin, Meretz, David Friedman
|
18:24
Reported
News BriefsShvat 22, 5777 , 18/02/17
Meretz MK: Rivlin should reject David Friedman as ambassador
Meretz MK Issawi Frej told Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to reject David Friedman as US ambassador over his "connections" to "illegal building" in Beit El.
Tags:Reuven Rivlin, Meretz, David Friedman
Related Stories
Last Briefs