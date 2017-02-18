18:24 Reported News Briefs Shvat 22, 5777 , 18/02/17 Shvat 22, 5777 , 18/02/17 Meretz MK: Rivlin should reject David Friedman as ambassador Meretz MK Issawi Frej told Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to reject David Friedman as US ambassador over his "connections" to "illegal building" in Beit El.







