18:21 Reported News Briefs Shvat 22, 5777 , 18/02/17 Shvat 22, 5777 , 18/02/17 China bans North Korea coal imports China rejected last week a shipment of coal worth $1 million from North Korea. The Chinese Commerce Ministry said they would not import North Korean coal until the end of 2017. China is North Korea's only ally.







► ◄ Last Briefs