China bans North Korea coal imports

China rejected last week a shipment of coal worth $1 million from North Korea.
The Chinese Commerce Ministry said they would not import North Korean coal until the end of 2017.
China is North Korea's only ally.
Tags:China, North Korea
18:21
Reported
News BriefsShvat 22, 5777 , 18/02/17
