  Shvat 22, 5777 , 18/02/17

China bans North Korea coal imports

China rejected last week a shipment of coal worth $1 million from North Korea. 

The Chinese Commerce Ministry said they would not import North Korean coal until the end of 2017.

China is North Korea's only ally.



