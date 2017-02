18:12 Reported News Briefs Shvat 22, 5777 , 18/02/17 Shvat 22, 5777 , 18/02/17 German chancellor: Islam is not the source of terror German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Munich security summit said the only way the world will recognize that "Islam is not the source of terror" is if Muslim states join the global fight against terrorism.







