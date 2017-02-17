Hamas to Liberman: Thanks, but no thanks

Senior Hamas leader Mahmoud Al-Zahar on Friday rejected Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman’s offer for an international airport, seaport, and industrial zone in Gaza if Hamas stops building terror tunnels into Israeli territory, stops firing rockets on southern Israel and returns the Israelis it is holding in Gaza.

“Release the Palestinian prisoners and you will get your prisoners back,” Zahar told an Arabic-language newspaper, according to a translation by the Walla! Hebrew-language news website.

