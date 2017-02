22:12 Reported News Briefs Shvat 21, 5777 , 17/02/17 Shvat 21, 5777 , 17/02/17 Liberman and Iranian FM to share stage in Munich Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will share a stage on Sunday at the Munich International Security Conference, i24news reported Friday, citing a conference schedule. In addition to Liberman and Zarif, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will be in attendance for a panel entitled “Old Crises, New Middle East.” Read more



