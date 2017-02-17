Netanyahu: 'We have a joint mechanism' on construction

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday afternoon would not discuss reports that he was reconsidering his promise to establish a new Jewish community in Samaria for the former residents of Amona.

A report by Channel 2 on Thursday claimed that the Prime Minister was reassessing the viability of his obligations under the agreement and was weighing his options in the matter following his meeting with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, in which Trump said, “I’d like to see you hold back on settlements a little bit.”

