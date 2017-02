President Donald Trump on Friday reaffirmed the United States’ “unbreakable bond with our cherished ally, Israel.”

“It was an honor to welcome my friend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to the White House,” Trump said in his weekly address, posted to the official Facebook page of the White House.

