Liberman: The three main problems are Iran, Iran, Iran

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman met on Friday in Munich with U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis. It was the first meeting between the two since Mattis assumed office.

Mattis and Liberman said they plan to engage in an open and honest dialogue, and to cooperate in order to strengthen Israel's security and preserve American interests in the region.

