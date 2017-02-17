El Al management and pilots sign agreement

The management of El Al on Friday afternoon signed an agreement with the company's pilots, following understandings that were reached overnight Wednesday regarding the work of pilots between the ages of 65 and 67.

"We again sincerely apologize to the passengers affected by recent flight interruptions. We are confident that we can now restore full service for the benefit of all customers and employees," El Al management said.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)