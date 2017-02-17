MK Haskel returns from Germany: Terror affects everyone

MK Sharren Haskel (Likud) returned to Israel on Friday from a conference in Germany about the phenomenon of the BDS movement and the financing of terrorism by non-governmental organizations operating openly under the guise of Philanthropy.

Haskel met with German parliamentarian Volkmar Klein, a member of the German-Israeli Parliamentary Friendship Group.

"Terrorism strikes everyone, in Australia, in the United States, in Europe and in Africa. Funds intended for humanitarian aid or infrastructure find themselves funding terrorist organizations. We need to cooperate among countries to prevent this," she said.

