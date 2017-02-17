Herzog: Hanegbi appointment 'a farce'

Opposition leader and Zionist Union chairman, MK Yitzhak Herzog, responded on Friday to the appointment of Tzachi Hanegbi as Communications Minister for a period of three months, which followed Herzog's petition to the Supreme Court against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu continuing to hold the position.

"Transferring the powers of the Communications Minister from the Prime Minister to Tzachi Hanegbi for a period of three months following my petition to the Supreme Court is a farce by Netanyahu and an attempt to avoid what is known in advance - that Netanyahu will not be able to keep his position as Communications Minister," said Herzog.

"Netanyahu must give up the Ministry fully and indefinitely effective immediately. I will continue to petition the Supreme Court against this conflict of interest until Netanyahu steps down as Communications Minister, or the Court orders him to do so," he added.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)