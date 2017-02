10:58 Reported News Briefs Shvat 21, 5777 , 17/02/17 Shvat 21, 5777 , 17/02/17 Left-wing MK introduces to introduce bill to annex Area C Read more



Zionist Union MK plans to submit bill to annex all of Area C to force coalition to act on its declarations instead of empty postures. ► ◄ Last Briefs