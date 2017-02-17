Australia's FM hints support for alternative to two states

Australia’s Foreign Minister, Julie Bishop, on Thursday said her country supports a “two-state solution” for the Israeli-Arab conflict, but added that the world should recognize a “one-state solution” if the two sides agree to that.

“If they can come up with another solution that they were prepared to live with that ensured that the Israelis and the Palestinians could live side by side, live together behind internationally recognized boundaries then of course the world should support that,” Bishop told Australia’s Sky News.