San Bernardino shooter's friend pleads guilty to conspiracy charges

Enrique Marquez Jr., the California man accused of buying assault rifles used by the couple who massacred 14 people in San Bernardino in December 2015, pleaded guilty on Thursday of conspiring with one of the killers in previous plots, Reuters reports.

Marquez was convicted on charges he conspired with Syed Farook in 2001 and 2012 to provide material support to terrorists for planned attacks on a community college and a freeway that were never carried out. He is slated to return to federal court in Riverside on August 21 for a sentencing hearing.