The UN envoy for the Middle East peace process, Nickolay Mladenov, told the Security Council on Thursday that the “two-state solution” remains "the only way" to achieve peace between Israelis and Palestinian Arabs.

The council met to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict a day after President Donald Trump met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and asserted that he would not necessarily push for a two-state solution as part of a final peace deal.