Shvat 21, 5777 , 17/02/17

Fatah official: 'Netanyahu trying to bury the two-state solution'

Fatah Central Committee member Mohammad Shtayyeh on Thursday blasted Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's remarks following his meeting with President Donald Trump. Speaking on Palestinian Authority TV, Shtayyeh said Netanyahu's comments were "the final collapse of the two-state solution" and proof that he "is striving to eliminate the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state."



