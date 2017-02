04:29 Reported News Briefs Shvat 21, 5777 , 17/02/17 Shvat 21, 5777 , 17/02/17 Swastikas found in LA, NY Read more



Papers with hand-drawn swastikas left on homes in LA. Swastika found drawn in the hallway of building in Williamsburg ► ◄ Last Briefs