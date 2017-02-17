Report: Flynn could be charged for lying to the FBI

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn denied to FBI agents in an interview last month that he had discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia with the ambassador to the United States before President Donald Trump took office, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

The comments contradict the contents of intercepted communications collected by intelligence agencies, current and former U.S. officials told the newspaper, and potentially put Flynn in legal jeopardy.

While lying to the FBI is a felony, several officials said it is unclear whether prosecutors would attempt to bring a case.