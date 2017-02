The UN envoy to the Middle East, Nickolay Mladenov, on Thursday blasted the Regulation Law at a debate on the Israel-Palestinian Arab conflict in the Security Council.

The debate opened with a public briefing by Mladenov on the current situation in Israel. The envoy spent much of the briefing discussing and attacking the Regulation Law, saying, "Its passage marks a significant shift in Israel’s position concerning the legal status of the West Bank and the applicability of Israeli law therein."