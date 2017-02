00:15 Reported News Briefs Shvat 21, 5777 , 17/02/17 Shvat 21, 5777 , 17/02/17 Watch: Trump says question about anti-Semitism 'insulting' Read more



President Trump appears to misunderstand haredi reporter's question about rise in anti-Semitism in the United States.