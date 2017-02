23:31 Reported News Briefs Shvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17 Shvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17 Basketball: Maccabi Tel Aviv weans State Cup The Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team won the Israel State Cup Championship after defeating Hapoel Jerusalem 82-68. This is the 44th championship for Tel Aviv and its 8th in a row.



