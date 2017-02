22:52 Reported News Briefs Shvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17 Shvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17 Shaked: Annexing Judea and Samaria means end of Jewish State Read more



Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked says annexing all of Judea and Samaria would be demographic disaster, but Area C should be annexed.