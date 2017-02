22:04 Reported News Briefs Shvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17 Shvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17 Haley: US ready for 'outside-of-the box' ideas for peace Read more



Ambassador to UN says US not rejecting two-state solution - but is willing to consider new ideas.