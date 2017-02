21:32 Reported News Briefs Shvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17 Shvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17 Hate crimes against Jews in NY have doubled in ’17, police say Read more



More than 100% increase in anti-Semitic hate-crimes in NYC in beginning of 2017 over similar period in 2016. ► ◄ Last Briefs