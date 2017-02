20:59 Reported News Briefs Shvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17 Shvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17 France 'worried' by Trump's position on Israel-Arab conflict Read more



French Foreign Minister says he is still unsure over US position regarding Israeli-Arab conflict, says recent statements are 'worrying'.