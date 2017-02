19:42 Reported News Briefs Shvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17 Shvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17 Liberman offers Hamas airport, seaport in exchange for quiet Read more



Defense Minister says Israel willing to build international airport, seaport, industrial zone in Gaza if Hamas ends tunnels, rocket fire.