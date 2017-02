19:24 Reported News Briefs Shvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17 Shvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17 Shomron Council head Yossi Dagan circumvents European ban Read more



Dagan praises Belgian canine expert's life-saving assistance to Samarian-based Israeli group. ► ◄ Last Briefs