17:12 Reported News Briefs Shvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17 Shvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17 'Yesh Atid not welcome in our neighborhood' Read more



Haredi politicians slam planned Yesh Atid conference in haredi neighborhood in Jerusalem, call conference a 'provocation against haredim'. ► ◄ Last Briefs