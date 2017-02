14:46 Reported News Briefs Shvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17 Shvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17 Bennett: What restraint are we talking about? Read more



In light of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's comments indicating openness to restraint in building, Chairman Naftali Bennett of the Jewish Home party calls for clarification. ► ◄ Last Briefs