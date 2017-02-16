14:41
Ethics Committee rejects complaint against MK Odeh

The Knesset Ethics Committee has decided to reject two complaints filed against Chairman Ayman Odeh of the Joint Arab List, following his participation in a violent demonstration in the Negev village of Umm al-Hiran, during which Bedouin fatally rammed a policeman with a vehicle and was shot to death.

The first complaint was filed by MK Nava Boker (Likud), who claimed that Odeh should be suspended. In a letter to the committee, she wrote, "The presence and behavior of MK Odeh significantly contributed to fanning the flames [and] to a violent response against police officers and the tragic murder." The committee wrote her that participation in demonstrations is part of the job of a member of the Knesset, and there was no evidence in her complaint of violence on the part of Odeh. The committee sent the same letter to right-wing activist Shamai Glick in response to a similar complaint against Odeh.



