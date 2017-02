13:56 Reported News Briefs Shvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17 Shvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17 Petition for demolition of illegal mosque rejected The Supreme Court has rejected a petition filed by the Regavim movement for protection of state lands, demanding demolition of an illegal mosque in the southern Hevron Hills.



► ◄ Last Briefs