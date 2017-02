13:03 Reported News Briefs Shvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17 Shvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17 'Trump: Good for the Jews' - Boaz Bismuth Read more



Israel Hayom newspaper Foreign Editor summarizes Netanyahu-Trump summit; gauges Trump much more attentive to Israel security needs. ► ◄ Last Briefs