Member of Knesset Yaakov Asher of the haredi United Torah Judaism party condemned, Thursday, the violent demonstrations of people who identify themselves as haredi-religious Jews, members of the Jerusalem branch of Rabbi Auerbach students, against induction into the Israel Defense Forces.

Interviewed by IDF Radio, Asher said, "Our way is not this way and all of this debate is not whether or not to enlist in the army. We do it through the appropriate channels, Violence is not our way."