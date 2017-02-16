2 charged with bringing in PA illegals

The Central District Prosecutor's Office has submitted indictments to the Kfar Saba Magistrates Court, charging 41-year-old Zaid Khadija of the Israeli-Arab city of Qalansuwa and 37-year-old Hantash Hantash of the Samarian Palestinian Authority city of Tulkarm with bringing PA residents into other parts of Israel even though they did not have permits.

According to the indictment, the pair charged the illegals 300-400 shekels each to bring them through the Te'enim crossing in Samaria and made contacts with four Israeli soldiers stationed at a crossing of the security barrier.