Saudi foreign minister optimistic about ties with Trump

Saudi Arabian foreign minister Adel Al-Jubeir said Thursday, "We look forward to working with the Trump administration on all issues in the region." Asked if he was concerned that the Trump administration was backing away from a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Al-Jubeir also said, "We are very, very optimistic about our ability to overcome the many challenges we face in the region."

Al-Jubeir did not elaborate during remarks at the start of a meeting with United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the sidelines of a gathering of foreign ministers from the Group of 20 world powers in Germany. Tillerson did not address the issue.