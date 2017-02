11:22 Reported News Briefs Shvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17 Shvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17 'Jewish Home has no option of leaving the coalition' Read more



Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman talks about the Netanyahu-Trump talks in Washington. "Their body language indicated chemistry and trust." ► ◄ Last Briefs