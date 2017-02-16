Histadrut head: No more crises foreseen at El Al

Chairman Avi Nissenkorn of the Histadrut Labor Federation, who mediated an end to the crisis over El Al pilots who have reached the age of 65, said on Thursday, "I hope we'll see El Al travelling with no crises." Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, he said, "I don't believe there will be more crises, but if there are, we'll resolve them."

Nissenkorn said it was agreed that the veteran pilots would train young pilots. The agreement also spells out retirement conditions for those who cannot train.