Business approach to resolve ideological conflict

Former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Ron Prosor said, Thursday morning, that President Donald Trump of the United States "is coming with a business approach to resolve an ideological conflict. We are moving from playing the traditional chess game to Monopoly."

Interviewed by Kol Yisrael government radio, Prosor added, "We are likely to an administration that challenges the existing paradigm." He estimated room for maneuvering will make possible what he called amazing changes in the region with Saudi Arabia and other countries and to harness them for a regional solution.