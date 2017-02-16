The Petach Tikva Magistrate's Court has extended by five days the remand of a 13-year-old Arab boy who tried to grab a soldier's weapon on Wednesday in Lod.
Police point out that the background to the incident was criminal.
Remand extended for teenage would-be weapons snatcher
