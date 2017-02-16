Netanyahu meets American lawmakers

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held a series of meeting in Congress on Wednesday, during which he met with leaders from both parties, including Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican Senator John McCain, Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, Republican Bob Corker, and other. The meeting with McConnell and Schumer was private.

Netanyahu later met with the House Speaker Paul Ryan as well as with Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Republican Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer.

The lawmakers discussed issues such as Iran, Syria, Hezbollah and the Palestinians with Netanyahu.