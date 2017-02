03:05 Reported News Briefs Shvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17 Shvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17 Finally, a book for Jews with Alzheimer's Read more



Book by author Eliezer Sobel is a Jewish-themed book created explicitly for adults with Alzheimer’s or dementia. ► ◄ Last Briefs