Herzog: One state means no Jewish state

Opposition leader and Zionist Union chairman MK Yitzhak Herzog responded on Wednesday evening to the joint press conference held by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump.

“It was sad and shameful to see Netanyahu twisting and turning to avoid the idea of separation from the Palestinians in the form of two states,” said Herzog.

“Every Israeli must be nervous tonight over the idea that it is possible for there to be one state between the Jordan and the Mediterranean, which means there is no Jewish state. It is very dangerous disaster and we will fight it in every possible way,” he added.