23:43 Reported News Briefs Shvat 19, 5777 , 15/02/17 Shvat 19, 5777 , 15/02/17 Katzrin: Baby suffers injuries after being burned by boiling water A baby suffered moderate injuries after being burned by boiling water in Katzrin on Wednesday night. She was given first aid by paramedics and evacuated by helicopter to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa.



