21:45 Reported News Briefs Shvat 19, 5777 , 15/02/17 Shvat 19, 5777 , 15/02/17 Tibi: For the first time, Trump talked about '1 state' MK Ahmad Tibi (Arab Joint List) related to the joint press conference held by Netanyahu and Trump. "It's true that Trump showered warmth on Netanyahu, but he used, for the first time, the term 'one state' as an option. I continue to support the vision of two states, but if Netanyahu and Trump press for one bi-national state in which there is equality and the right to vote for all, then that would be the beginning of a new chapter in the region," he said.



► ◄ Last Briefs