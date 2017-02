MK Betzalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) said tonight following the Netanyahu-Trump press conference that "it's our turn to decide and our obligation to do what's good for the State of Israel."

"The time has come to leave the insane idea of dividing the Land and to go back to talking about the unity of the Land.

"From the meeting tonight it appears that there is no better time to actualize the national vision of the elected government, and I bless this. The time for sovereignty has come," he said.