20:32 Reported News Briefs Shvat 19, 5777 , 15/02/17 Shvat 19, 5777 , 15/02/17 Minister Erdan: Important day Minister Gilad Erdan related to the joint press briefing of Netanyahu and Trump. "It's a very important day. I bless the Prime Minister, who represents the position of Israel in the best possible way. His statements prove that we are in a new era," he said.



