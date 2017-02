17:44 Reported News Briefs Shvat 19, 5777 , 15/02/17 Shvat 19, 5777 , 15/02/17 Live on Arutz Sheva: PM and Trump press conference Prime Minister Netanyahu will hold a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump at 7 pm Israel time (12 pm EST). Watch live on Arutz Sheva.



