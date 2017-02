16:57 Reported News Briefs Shvat 19, 5777 , 15/02/17 Shvat 19, 5777 , 15/02/17 Trump tweets that he is 'looking forward' to meeting PM After Prime Minister Netanyahu tweeted that he is "looking forward to meeting President Trump tomorrow," Trump tweeted in response that he was "looking forward as well" to their meeting.



