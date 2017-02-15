16:51
  Shvat 19, 5777 , 15/02/17

13-year-old Arab tries to snatch weapon from soldier

A 13-year-old Arab was arrested under suspicion that he tried to take the weapon of a female IDF soldier in Lod in central Israel.

At the present time, there are no further details of the circumstances surrounding the incident.



